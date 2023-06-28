A local woman has said she is ‘outraged’ after youths egged her car, following a spate of vandalism in the area.

Jill Hudson, from Musselburgh, said hoodlums smashed eggs off the windscreen of her car, which was parked in the Stoneybank area of the East Lothian town. She believes the vandalism took place at around 6pm on Tuesday, June 27. She said: “I feel angered and outraged that someone would do this to my car.”

Ms Hudson is aware of similar incidents of vandalism taking place in Musselburgh in recent weeks. Another resident recently had eggs thrown all over their car and house, and glass milk bottles chucked through the letter box. Earlier this month, police reported that youths had tampered with life-saving water safety equipment at Fisherrow Harbour, vandalising and throwing life rings into the water. In May, vandals smashed windows at the historic Newhailes House.