East Lothian teacher accused of rape and abuse over a 30 year period

Peter Antonelli faces 25 allegations involving 15 different females between August 1978 and March 2005.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Antonelli – awarded an MBE for services to teaching in 2005 – denies the charges, which include a charge of rape against one of his students, and also involve a charge of abuse against a five-year-old girl.

The jury of nine men and six women was told Antonelli is also accused of two counts of indecent assault, 19 counts of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

Antonelli is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

The offences the 66-year-old is accused of are said to have taken place in schools in East Lothian, as well as a flat, a car, and a community centre.

One of the charges alleges he asked a girl to read indecent books and watch indecent films, embraced her, made sexualised remarks, told her indecent stories, and touched her sexually while lying on top of her.

He is also accused of making sexual comments to girls, leaning on them or touching them, removing their clothing and taking sexualised pictures.

In one charge he is accused of striking a girl on the bottom and performing a sex act on her and walking uninvited into girls’ changing rooms.

The court heard that Antonelli, of Gullane, East Lothian, has lodged special defences to three of the charges.

The trial, before Judge James Gilchrist QC, continues.

