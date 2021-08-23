Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Known crook Robert Gavin moved into the city centre property in 2019, having signed a contract to pay £1,200 per month.

Shortly after moving in he stopped paying rent and started illegally subletting the flat through Airbnb to groups of up to 14 people, marketing it as a party flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notorious fraudster Robert Gavin illegally sublet a two-bedroom Royal Mile flat to 14 people per night.

Well known for his shady dealings Mr Gavin was permanently barred from Airbnb in 2019 for illegally subletting properties in England and Scotland.

Originally from Barnsley, the 40-year-old has a history of international fraud and in 2016 he was found to have taken more than £40 million from many elderly and vulnerable victims in an investment fraud prosecuted by US authorities.

The Royal Mile homeowner, who prefers to remain nameless, said she found out about the scam after seeing her property listed online.

A lengthy legal battle followed, with Mr Gavin refusing to vacate the property claiming he would be made homeless without it.

The unnamed landlord has spent thousands of pounds in legal fees to “get him out my house” and he was finally evicted in March 2020.

While delighted to get her property back the landlord has has to spent lockdown restoring the damaged flat, which had to be stripped of all belongings and remodelled.

The entire eviction process cost the landlord more than £30,000, excluding the cost of restoring the property.

“At a First Tier Tribunal in March 2020 I was granted an eviction order against him,” said the devastated landlord. “He failed to appear but the evidence was heard in his absence.”

Mr Gavin was given 40 days to appeal the decision after which time sheriff officers would forcibly evict him from the property.

The illegal tenant abandoned the flat during this time period, leaving multiple personal items in the damaged property.

Relieved to have her property back after more than a year, the landlord was enraged to find out Mr Gavin had already moved into another flat in Edinburgh and was up to his usual tricks.

She said: “He was allowed 40 days in which to appeal then time to leave then I had to wait for the sheriff officers to evict him after lockdown by which time he had moved onto his next victim.”

Mr Gavin went on to rent and illegally sublet two more Edinburgh flats, at Marshalls Court and Castle Terrace, both of which he was eventually evicted from.

The Royal Mile landlord believes he is currently renting and illegally subletting another flat in the city under a fake name.

Airbnb was approached for comment but did not reply.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.