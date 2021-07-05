The assault and robbery occurred at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, February 16 on Hutchison Loan in Edinburgh.

Police enquiries are ongoing following the incident as they are keen to trace the man in the CCTV footage.

Police believe that he may be able to assist in their investigation of the crime which they believe appears to have been a ‘random and unprovoked attack.’

The male in question is described as white, aged in his 20’s, around 5 foot 10 inches tall, slim build.

He is described as wearing a blue hooded zip up top and grey Adidas jogging bottoms and black shoes.

He is believed to have a potential tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Image released of man police want to talk to in relation to an assault and robbery on Hutchison Loan in Edinburgh in February (Photo: Police Scotland).

Anyone with any information that could assist the police in their ongoing investigation surrounding the incident is urged to get in contact with them.

Detective Constable Richard Paton from Corstorphine CID said: “This appears to have been a random and unprovoked attack and it is vital we trace the person responsible.

“We have released CCTV of a man we believe may have information that could assist our investigation and would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Corstorphine CID via 101, quoting incident number 3613 of Tuesday, 16 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

