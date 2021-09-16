The serious assault of the woman is believed to have happened at a grass area near to the junction of Waterloo Road and Ormiston Road in Tranent on Tuesday afternoon (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident is believed to have happened at a grass area near to the junction of Waterloo Road and Ormiston Road in Tranent at around 3pm on Tuesday, September, 14.

A 36-year-old woman suffered injuries to her head and back after being involved in what police have described as an altercation.

The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the serious assault and enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Stevenson, based at Dalkeith, said: "We're appealing to anyone who might have witnessed a disturbance taking place in that area or has any information related to this to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1010 of 15 September.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

