A 23-year-old woman was walking on Melville Terrace near to the junction with Moncrieff Terrace when she was approached from behind by a man who attempted to rob her at on Thursday.

The 23-year-old woman was walking on Melville Terrace near to the junction with Moncrieff Terrace when she was approached from behind by a man at around 12.05pm on August 5.

According to the Police, the man then “pulled her to the ground” and “demanded” money from her.The woman managed to fight the man off before contacting the police.After harassing the woman, the man ran off northwards in the Meadows towards the tennis courts.

The male suspect is described as being in his late 30s, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark brown/grey hair and spoke with a local accent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a grey camouflage face mask, a black short-sleeved shirt, dark joggers and was carrying a messenger bag.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, of Gayfield CID, said: “Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but it was nonetheless a very distressing experience.“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a man matching the above description, to please come forward.“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0047 of 5 August. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.