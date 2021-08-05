Edinburgh attempted robbery: Police launch appeal after 23-year-old woman 'pulled to ground' by man who demanded money from her in the Capital
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a 23-year-old woman was ‘pulled to the ground’ by a man who demanded money from her on Thursday afternoon.
The 23-year-old woman was walking on Melville Terrace near to the junction with Moncrieff Terrace when she was approached from behind by a man at around 12.05pm on August 5.
According to the Police, the man then “pulled her to the ground” and “demanded” money from her.The woman managed to fight the man off before contacting the police.After harassing the woman, the man ran off northwards in the Meadows towards the tennis courts.
The male suspect is described as being in his late 30s, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark brown/grey hair and spoke with a local accent.
He was wearing a grey camouflage face mask, a black short-sleeved shirt, dark joggers and was carrying a messenger bag.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers.
Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor, of Gayfield CID, said: “Thankfully the woman was not injured during this incident, but it was nonetheless a very distressing experience.“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a man matching the above description, to please come forward.“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0047 of 5 August. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”