Edinburgh Bonfire Night: Maps show seven police 'dispersal zones' created to combat bonfire period mayhem

The zones cover Muirhouse, Portobello, Loganlea, West Pilton, Saughton, Gorgie and Moredun.

Police will be operating in these areas between 2pm and midnight each day from November 1st to the 5th.

Under the Antisocial Behaviour (Scotland) Act 2004, police have a Power of Dispersal within the designated zones authorised by Edinburgh Superintendent Bob Paris.

Cars were set on fire in parts of Edinburgh two years ago.

This means that they can instruct any people in groups of two or more who are congregating and behaving in an antisocial manner to disperse, and if they do not live there to leave the zones, and then not to return for up to 24 hours. If they do return, they can be arrested.

Chief Inspector Murray Starkey said officers have been working closely with Edinburgh City Council and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service through the citywide Community Improvement Partnership, set up specifically in response to events witnessed over the bonfire period in 2017.

Chief Insp Starkey said: "Although the number of calls concerning antisocial behaviour dropped last year, and more significantly there was not the level of damage caused or levels of violence displayed from 2017, there were still pockets of antisocial behaviour, damage and disruption, which caused alarm and distress for our communities. This type of behaviour remains completely unacceptable.

"As we witnessed last year, the use of dispersal zones enabled police to robustly tackle antisocial behaviour and general disorder in key areas of the city, allowing us to move on people who are causing a nuisance.

Portobello.

"Anyone who is banned will receive a copy of the map so that it is clear where they should not be and that they will be arrested and put before the courts if they are found to have returned to continue the same behaviour."

Chief Insp Starkey said the dispersal zones are just one tool they will use to make these areas safer over during the bonfire period.

Longlea.

The zone runs through Gorgie and Dalry up to Haymarket.

Muirhouse.

Moredun.

West Pilton.