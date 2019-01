Have your say

A 10-year-old Edinburgh boy who was reported missing earlier today has been found safe, police have confirmed.

Officers put out an appeal for Denim Cuthbert after he failed to arrive at school in Moredun, sparking concerns.

But a spokesman for the force confirmed that Denim has since been traced this evening and is now safe and with police officers.

