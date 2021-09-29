Edinburgh bus crash: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus outside St James Quarter

A woman has been taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ following a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus outside the St James Quarter.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 8:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 8:32 pm

The incident happened on Wednesday in the late afternoon on Princes Street at its junction with Leith Street.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 4.35pm after receiving a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus.

Police Scotland confirmed the woman hit by the bus was taken to hospital ‘as a precaution.’

Emergency service attended the scene at around 4.35pm after receiving a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus on Princes Street at its junction with Leith Street (Photo: Google Maps).

However, it is understood that the woman is not in a serious condition. It is understood that the bus stopped when the women walked onto the street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson previously said: “Around 4.25pm on Wednesday, 29 September, we received a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus, on Princes Street at its junction with Leith Street in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services were at the scene.”

