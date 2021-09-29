Edinburgh bus crash: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus outside St James Quarter
A woman has been taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ following a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus outside the St James Quarter.
The incident happened on Wednesday in the late afternoon on Princes Street at its junction with Leith Street.
Emergency services attended the scene at around 4.35pm after receiving a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus.
Police Scotland confirmed the woman hit by the bus was taken to hospital ‘as a precaution.’
However, it is understood that the woman is not in a serious condition. It is understood that the bus stopped when the women walked onto the street.
A Police Scotland spokesperson previously said: “Around 4.25pm on Wednesday, 29 September, we received a report of a crash involving a female pedestrian and a bus, on Princes Street at its junction with Leith Street in Edinburgh.
“Emergency services were at the scene.”