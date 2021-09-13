Edinburgh businessman raped a pregnant woman then offered her £20

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Mohammed Mourini – who offered his rape victim £20 after subjecting her to a degrading ordeal – denied the allegations against him but was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 72-year-old was held in custody and appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Rape scene: Mourini attacked his pregnant victim in this Edinburgh shop

Mourini was found guilty of pouncing on the mum-to-be at a shop known as AB Cave in Edinburgh's South Clerk Street in April 2017.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a foreign student at his home in the capital's Cumnor Crescent in November of that year.

Jurors at the trial in Edinburgh last month heard both victims were in their 20s.

The OAP kissed the rape victim - who was five months pregnant - pushed her onto a couch before forcing himself on her.

The court heard Mourini then tried to give her £20, which she refused to accept.

The sex attack on the student saw Mourini grope his victim. He later contacted to apologise, insisting that he had no meant to harm her.

The woman sent him an email stating: "You should not have done that."

It emerged after the trial Mourini already had convictions for sex offences against children.

Jailing Mourini, trial judge Lady Haldane told him: "The women suffered appalling treatment at your hands."

Mourini was sentenced to five years for the rape with a further 12 months for the later sexual assault. The terms will run concurrently.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

