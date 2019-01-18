Edinburgh Bypass death: Mystery over Bilston link between milk van and body

Mystery deepened today on how a man died on the City Bypass after it emerged both he and a van forming part of the police investigation were from nearly five miles away.

The body of football fan Craig Bruce, 37, was found on the central reservation of the A720 during yesterday’s morning rush-hour.

Mr Bruce is understood to be from the Bilston area while a damaged Muller milk van forming part of the inquiry is from the firm’s depot on the nearby Bilston Glen Industrial Estate.

The body of Mr Bruce was found at 8.20am yesterday between the Sheriffhall roundabout and the Gilmerton junction.

The bypass was closed for eight hours as investigations were carried out and police have appealed for motorists’ dashcam footage taken between midnight and 2am.

A spokesman for Müller: “We can confirm that one of our delivery drivers was involved in a road traffic incident on the A720 this morning.

“We are offering Police Scotland our full support with their investigations and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

Those with information can contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 0644 of January 17, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

