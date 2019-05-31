Edinburgh Castle stabbing: First picture of scissor-stab victim Paul Smith released

The first picture of the man who was killed after being stabbed with scissors in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle has been released.

Paul Smith, who was 28-years-old and from Balerno, was found fatally injured and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and passers-by to give emergency assistance.

Officers and emergency services were called to Johnston Terrace at around 1.50pm on Thursday 30 May following a report of a disturbance.

A 40-year-old man has now been charged with the murder of Mr Smith.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigations Department said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Smith and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this time.

TGhe scene outside NCP car park on Thursday

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“The 40-year-old man has been held in police custody to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 3rd June.”

Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre said: “We understand the shock and distress this type of incident can cause to the local community and officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area in the coming days to engage with the public and provide necessary support.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted the emergency services at the scene, and the wider community for their cooperation and assistance whilst our inquiries are ongoing.”

