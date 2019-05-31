Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Man charged in connection with murder

Police in Edinburgh have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a murder which took place near Edinburgh Castle.

Emergency services were called to Johnston Terrace at around 1.50pm on Thursday 30 May following a report of a disturbance.

Paul Smith, 28, was found fatally injured and died of wounds believed to have been inflicted by a pair of scissors around 2pm on Thursday 30 May.

The Balerno man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigations Department said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Smith and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this time.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“The 40-year-old man has been held in police custody to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 3rd June.”

Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre said: “We understand the shock and distress this type of incident can cause to the local community and officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area in the coming days to engage with the public and provide the necessary support.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted the emergency services at the scene, and the wider community for their cooperation and assistance whilst our inquiries are ongoing.”