Edinburgh Castle stabbing: witness watches cops swoop on suspect

A WITNESS has told how she watched as undercover cops swooped to arrest the stabbing suspect at the entrance to Castle Terrace car park.

The 24-year-old was walking with friends from Princes Street when back-up officers in marked vans and cars came screaming past them.

Plain clothes officers were already on the scene and found a "weapon" on the suspect before placing it in an evidence bag.

"We were just walking home and we saw the police grab a man and take something off him.

"I'm not sure what it was but they took it out of the back of his coat or trousers and put it into a brown bag.

"He was being held on the ground by three officers. About three police vans came past with their sirens on the more from the other end of the road."

Paramedics found the victim, a man in his 20s, dead in nearby Johnston Terrace at around 1.50pm today.