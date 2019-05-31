Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Workmates devastated at loss of “truly valued” friend

A HEARTFELT tribute has been paid to a popular university worker who was stabbed to death next to Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Smith, 28, from Balerno, was found dying on a wooded embankment off Johnston Terrace shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

Tributes have been paid to Paul Smith.

Mr Smith had worked as a service operations coordinator at Edinburgh University for nearly two years.

A spokesman for the University of Edinburgh said: “Paul was a truly valued member of staff and his friends and colleagues are devastated by this news.”

Prior to rejoining Edinburgh University where he previously worked as a computing support officer, Mr Smith worked for nearly four years at Napier University.

Paramedics and passers-by battled in vain to save Mr Smith’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has now been charged with the murder of Mr Smith.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigations Department said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Smith and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this time.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“The 40-year-old man has been held in police custody to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 3rd June.”

Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre said: “We understand the shock and distress this type of incident can cause to the local community and officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area in the coming days to engage with the public and provide necessary support.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted the emergency services at the scene, and the wider community for their cooperation and assistance whilst our inquiries are ongoing.”