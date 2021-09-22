Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Alan Wilson told officers he “needed help with his addiction” when he was caught with more than 15,000 pictures and videos depicting children being sexually abused by adults.

The 65-year-old was snared after police raided his home after receiving intelligence the sick images were being downloaded at the property he shares with his wife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand by your man: Pervert Alan Wilson has his wife's support.

Police seized a hard drive and a system unit and both items were found to have thousands of indecent images of children stored on them.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Wilson possessed more than 200 pictures and videos of abused children which were classified as Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

Wilson admitted two offences relating to possessing child abuse images. A not guilty plea to possessing an extreme pornographic image of bestiality showing a dog and an adult engaged in sexual activity was accepted by the Crown.

READ MORE: Play park ban for Edinburgh pervert caught with sickening videos

Sheriff John Mundy told Wilson, of Liberton, Edinburgh, he was “only just” escaping a custodial sentence and instead placed him on a community payback order.

The sheriff said: “These are very serious offences, you know that. I have thought long and hard as to what to do in this case.

“I have come to the view given your previous good character and lack of previous convictions that I am justified in imposing an alternative to custody, only just.”

Wilson was placed on supervision and the Sex Offenders’ Register for three years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

His name will also be forward to Scottish Ministers for him to be banned from working with children and vulnerable groups.

Lawyer David Allan, defending, said his client had been married for 40 years and his wife was “supportive” of him despite the nature of his offending.

Mr Allan added Wilson was currently engaging with the child sex abuse organisation Stop It Now.

Previously prosecutor Anna Chisholm told the court police turned up at Wilson’s home in the Liberton area of the capital with a search warrant on September 15 last year.

Ms Chisholm said Wilson was at home with his wife and both were interviewed in relation to electronic devices found within the property.

The fiscal depute said: “Both devices were examined and a number of indecent images of children were found on the devices.

“The accused accepted ownership and made admissions.

“[During a police interview] the accused said he was ‘glad he had been caught’ and said he ‘needed help with his addiction’.

“He also made an apology to his wife and said he ‘couldn’t believe he put her through this’.”

Wilson was found to have downloaded a total of 15,809 images and videos of children being sexually abused, with 219 rated at Category A.

He pleaded guilty to possessing, and permitting to be taken, indecent images of children at his home address between January 22, 2017 and September 15 last year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.