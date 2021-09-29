Edinburgh City Chambers 'extremely dangerous' incident: Young boys seen scaling roofs including meeting place of council in city centre

Two young boys were seen scaling roofs and holding their hands up as they climbed up on the Edinburgh City Chambers roof.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 6:19 pm

The incident was reported on Tuesday evening and the boys were seen walking along the roofs in the surrounding area.

The incident comes after photographs of two men precariously scaling the golden ribbon on top of the Capital’s W hotel sparked a security review.

St James Quarter: Security at Edinburgh's golden ribbon hotel under review after...

Police confirmed the incident was reported to them at 6.10pm on Tuesday, however, added that they do not have any further information at this time.

Edinburgh City Council has named the incident as an ‘extremely dangerous act’ and are looking into how the roof is managed to prevent further scaling.

An Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said: “This was a reckless and extremely dangerous act which could have resulted in serious injury if the individuals had fallen.

"Police were contacted immediately and anyone who knows anything about what happened last night is urged to contact them.

One young man on the Edinburgh City Chambers' roof on Tuesday evening (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

"We are looking into how they managed to get onto the roof and to see if any measures are needed to prevent a repeat.”

