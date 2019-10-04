Edinburgh couple wake-up in the middle of the night to the sound of thieves rummaging through their garage

Have your say

A COUPLE were disturbed while they were sleeping after hearing crooks break-into their garage.

Sarah Nisbet said she and her husband woke up to the sound of thieves rummaging through their garage in Southfield Square, Duddingston, at about 1am.



They went to investigate but the cunning intruders managed to get away.

“I think we disturbed them fairly quickly,” Mrs Nisbet said.

“It looked like they tried to force the back door open before going round to the front.

“I have no idea how they managed to open the garage door.”

Despite spooking them, the culprits still managed to steal a large tyre pump and her husband’s cycling bag.

“The contents are worthless to sell - gloves, rain jacket, inner tubes and repair tool set, but they are fairly expensive and a hassle to replace,” she added.

But Mrs Nesbit said luckily the thieves were scared-off before they managed to steal her bikes.

“We had our bikes stolen in November a couple of years ago and the police said there is a big increase of these kinds of thefts coming up to Christmas, but luckily we disturbed them before they got to them.

“I suppose it’s because its getting darker and rubbish weather means there aren’t so many people about.”

She said police warned her crimes such as bike thefts are on the rise.

Scotland Police have been contacted for comment.