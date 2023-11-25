Two 13-year-olds charged over assault and theft from 15-year-old boy who received hospital treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 10-year-old child has been reported by police for assaulting a member of staff at an Edinburgh library.

The victim of the attack was a 65-year-old woman. It happened at Wester Hailes library one Saturday last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in a separate incident, two 13-year-old boys have been charged over an assault and theft involving a 15-year old boy at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes, on Wednesday, November 15. The 15-year-old who was attacked was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 10-year-old has been reported by police for assaulting a 65-year-old member of staff at Wester Hailes library.

Community police sergeant Mark Coull said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Westside Plaza area of Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, two youths have been charged and one reported in connection with two separate incidents.

“Two 13-year-old male youths were traced following a report of a 15-year-old male youth being assaulted on Wednesday, November 15. One was charged in connection with assault and one in connection with theft. The 15-year-old was taken to hospital and released following treatment.

“Following a report of a 65-year-old woman being assaulted at Wester Hailes library, a 10-year-old was traced and reported through the appropriate channels.