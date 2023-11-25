News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: 10-year-old reported by police for assaulting member of staff at Wester Hailes library

Two 13-year-olds charged over assault and theft from 15-year-old boy who received hospital treatment
By Ian Swanson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
A 10-year-old child has been reported by police for assaulting a member of staff at an Edinburgh library.

The victim of the attack was a 65-year-old woman. It happened at Wester Hailes library one Saturday last month.

And in a separate incident, two 13-year-old boys have been charged over an assault and theft involving a 15-year old boy at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes, on Wednesday, November 15. The 15-year-old who was attacked was taken to hospital for treatment.

Community police sergeant Mark Coull said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Westside Plaza area of Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, two youths have been charged and one reported in connection with two separate incidents.

“Two 13-year-old male youths were traced following a report of a 15-year-old male youth being assaulted on Wednesday, November 15. One was charged in connection with assault and one in connection with theft. The 15-year-old was taken to hospital and released following treatment.

“Following a report of a 65-year-old woman being assaulted at Wester Hailes library, a 10-year-old was traced and reported through the appropriate channels.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone with concerns or wishing to report an incident should contact officers via 101.”