Police confirmed that the man has been charged with eight offences over the weekend of Friday, January 21.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Ross Nicol said: “We understand the impact and concern that acquisitive crime such as this causes to people.

Edinburgh crime: 51-year-old arrested in connection with a series of thefts from parked vehicles in the west of the city centre

“I would like to thank members of the public and residents of the West End who assisted my officers with this enquiry."

