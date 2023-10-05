News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: CCTV appeal after woman punched in the face on train from Edinburgh Waverley

Incident took place on train Edinburgh Waverley to Tweedbank
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a woman was punched in the face on board a train from Edinburgh.

Officers are appealing for the victim, or witnesses to the attack, to contact them. The incident took place on Saturday September 9, between 8.30pm and 9.40pm, on board a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Tweedbank.

According to officers, others passengers intervened after the woman was struck and the victim left the train at Galashiels. The man stayed on the train until Tweedbank. Both the victim and offender boarded the service at Edinburgh Waverley.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was punched in the face on train from Edinburgh.Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was punched in the face on train from Edinburgh.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was punched in the face on train from Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “If you witnessed the incident or if it happened to you, please do contact us and our officers will be able to help.“Please contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40, or by texting 61016 with the reference 2300108475. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”