Edinburgh crime: CCTV appeal after woman punched in the face on train from Edinburgh Waverley
British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a woman was punched in the face on board a train from Edinburgh.
Officers are appealing for the victim, or witnesses to the attack, to contact them. The incident took place on Saturday September 9, between 8.30pm and 9.40pm, on board a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Tweedbank.
According to officers, others passengers intervened after the woman was struck and the victim left the train at Galashiels. The man stayed on the train until Tweedbank. Both the victim and offender boarded the service at Edinburgh Waverley.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “If you witnessed the incident or if it happened to you, please do contact us and our officers will be able to help.“Please contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40, or by texting 61016 with the reference 2300108475. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”