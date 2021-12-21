The incident occurred at Pilton Drive North around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, November 24.

The first man has been described as white, 18 to 23 years old, of average build with short brown hair.

He was wearing blue tracksuit top and bottoms.

Edinburgh crime: CCTV footage released as police in the Capital investigate a serious assault in Pilton

The second man is white, 18 to 23 years old, of average build with short brown hair.

He wearing a black puffa jacket and dark trousers.

The third man is also white and 18 to 23 years old. He is stocky build, red hair and facial hair.

Detective Constable William Doughty from Corstorphine CID said: "I would urge each of these three men, or anyone who has information relating to any of these three men, depicted in the images to make contact with the Police.”

Any one with information can call 101 quoting incident number 3662 of 24 November.

