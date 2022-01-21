Two incidents were reported on Thursday, January 20, in the city centre where the suspects are reported to have entered businesses and switched the card machines – meaning that all subsequent sales were fraudulently paid into the scammer’s bank account.

The incidents resulted in a five-figure-sum of money being stolen and are being treated as linked, with Police confirming that enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are now urging staff in retail and hospitality to be extra careful to avoid similar instances occurring in their premises.

Sergeant Janie Harman from the Prevention, Intervention and Partnerships Department, said: "We are urging retail and hospitality staff to be extra vigilant and ensure that they are in control of the card devices at all times, even when it’s not in use.

“If you think you may have been a victim of this type of fraud, contact your bank immediately, ensure that any CCTV is secured and contact police on 101, or in an emergency always call 999."

If you have any information on either of the incidents and you have not already been in touch with Police Scotland, you should call 101 quoting incident number 1971 of January 20, 2022.

If you have information to report but would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

