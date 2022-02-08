Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with drug offences after house in Capital searched

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after police searched an Edinburgh address.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:47 pm

The arrest was made in connection with similar searches in addresses in the King Street area of Aberdeen on Tuesday, February 1.

In these searches, quantities of cocaine and diamorphine, with a “street” value of around £30,000 were recovered and three men aged 33, 39 and 52 were arrested and charged.

The men appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court the following day, and subsequently a warrant was issued for an address in Edinburgh which was searched today, Tuesday, February 8.

The 33-year-old who was arrested will also appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from County Lines, who supply illegal drugs in the North East of Scotland.

"This operation demonstrates Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities."

