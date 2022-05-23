At around 1.05pm on Sunday, May 22, road policing officers stopped a Vauxhall Zafiri in Builyeon Road, South Queensferry, and discovered that the 61-year-old driver had no license or insurance.
Enquiries revealed that the man had test driven another car – a Renault Meganne – to the same location where the Vauxhall was stopped.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Police also seized both of the vehicles.