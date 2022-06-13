The Bow Bar on West Bow near the Grassmarket took to social media to post pictures and a CCTV video of two men who appear to take a collection tin off the bar.

The statement from the pub’s official twitter page read: “These are the two a*******s who stole our collection tin off the bar last night for an ANZAC War Memorial.

“They burnt through the rope with a lighter and snatched it.

“Then they stole a wallet at another location not far from us.

“Police are on to them.”

The footage shows the men drinking a pint while it appears they take the collection tin, before leaving the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “We received a report around 6.30pm on Sunday, 12 June, of a sum of cash being stolen from a premises in West Bow, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”