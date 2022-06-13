Edinburgh crime news: The Bow Bar in city centre posts pictures of two men stealing the ANZAC War Memorial collection tin

An investigation has been launched after a local pub posts pictures of two men allegedly stealing a collection tin off the bar.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:57 pm

The Bow Bar on West Bow near the Grassmarket took to social media to post pictures and a CCTV video of two men who appear to take a collection tin off the bar.

The statement from the pub’s official twitter page read: “These are the two a*******s who stole our collection tin off the bar last night for an ANZAC War Memorial.

“They burnt through the rope with a lighter and snatched it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Then they stole a wallet at another location not far from us.

“Police are on to them.”

The footage shows the men drinking a pint while it appears they take the collection tin, before leaving the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “We received a report around 6.30pm on Sunday, 12 June, of a sum of cash being stolen from a premises in West Bow, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Edinburgh crime news: The Bow Bar in city centre posts pictures of two men stealing the ANZAC War Memorial collection tin

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh's former Castlebrae High School to be demolished after vandal attacks