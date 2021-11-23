Edinburgh Crime: Police ask public to come forward after disorder in the Capital on Bonfire Night
An appeal for information has been launched after several reports of disorder in Niddrie on Bonfire Night.
Police in the Capital received a number of reports on November 5 and have confirmed their enquiries are ongoing.
The reports included accounts of antisocial behaviour and vandalism in and around Niddrie Mains Road between 7pm and 11pm.
Constable Kristofer Marr said: “Antisocial behaviour and disorder like this has no place in our communities and we are working to identify those responsible.
“We’re asking for anyone who was in the area around the time in question and has potential footage, including dashcam footage, to please come forward.
“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 3332 of 5 November.”
On Bonfire Night this year the police set up dispersal zones across the city.
The dispersal zones gave the police the right to ask any group or two or more people thought to be engaging in anti-social behaviour to disperse.