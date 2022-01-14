Edinburgh Crime: Police charge man with vehicle crime offences, following reports of 'suspicious activity' in Portobello
A 30-year-old man has been charged with vehicle crime offences by police in Edinburgh, after he was spotted acting suspiciously.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:19 am
Yesterday, on Thursday, October 13, police officers responded to a call from a member of the public, who had reported suspicious activity in the Portobello area.
These officers successfully traced the man thought to be responsible, who was nearby, and arrested him.
The man was charged by police on the same day.
He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.