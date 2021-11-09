Edinburgh crime: Police investigation launched as Lothian cancel bus routes due to 'bus being hit by objects'
A police investigation has been launched after a Lothian bus was ‘hit by objects’ causing it to change route.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:39 am
Five services were diverted on Monday evening in Edinburgh due to anti social behaviour.
The company announced that all buses that service Pennywell Road in Muirhouse would be diverted, which included the 14,24,27,37 or 200.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 8.30pm on Monday 8 November to a report of a bus being hit by objects.
“Nobody was injured in the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”