In a social media post, police wrote: “A number of car windows have been smashed in the Roseneath/Warrender areas during hours of darkness.”

Officers are urging car owners in those areas to take steps to avoid being targeted. They advised locals to “lock all items out of sight” and “take valuables with you”.

More advice on protecting your car is available on the Police Scotland website.