Edinburgh crime: Police warn vehicle owners after car windows smashed in the Capital overnight

Police have issued crime prevention advice to local car owners, after several car windows were smashed in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:30 pm

In a social media post, police wrote: “A number of car windows have been smashed in the Roseneath/Warrender areas during hours of darkness.”

Officers are urging car owners in those areas to take steps to avoid being targeted. They advised locals to “lock all items out of sight” and “take valuables with you”.

More advice on protecting your car is available on the Police Scotland website.

