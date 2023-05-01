Edinburgh crime: Princes Street Gardens closed as police investigate serious sexual assault of young woman
A city centre park has been closed as police investigate a serious crime scene.
Princes Street Gardens is shut to the public after reports of a serious sexual assault in the early hours of Monday morning, May 1. Police say a 20-year-old woman was attacked in the green space at around 3.45am. The public park has been closed to allow detectives to make their enquiries.
Edinburgh Council said: “Due to a police incident in Princes Street Gardens, the gardens are closed to the public, including the toilets.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.45am on Monday, 1, May, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”