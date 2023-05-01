News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Princes Street Gardens closed as police investigate serious sexual assault of young woman

Edinburgh city centre gardens closed after young woman attacked

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 1st May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:54 BST

A city centre park has been closed as police investigate a serious crime scene.

Princes Street Gardens is shut to the public after reports of a serious sexual assault in the early hours of Monday morning, May 1. Police say a 20-year-old woman was attacked in the green space at around 3.45am. The public park has been closed to allow detectives to make their enquiries.

Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh is currently closed after a serious sexual assault
Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh is currently closed after a serious sexual assault

Edinburgh Council said: “Due to a police incident in Princes Street Gardens, the gardens are closed to the public, including the toilets.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.45am on Monday, 1, May, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

