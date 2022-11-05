The youth was arrested and charged by police , in connection with an incident that happened in Edinburgh last month. The assault took place on Murrayburn Place, in the Wester Hailes area, at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 18.

The 17-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 3. A 22-year-old man was also charged in connection with the assault . He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 24.

The latest arrest comes after police launched a CCTV appeal earlier this week. Officers released an image of a man, who was described as being 16 to 18-years-old and around 6ft. In the image, he was wearing a grey-coloured top, jogging bottoms, sunglasses and black gloves. Police said they believed he held information about the assault, and urged the man or anyone who knew him to come forward.