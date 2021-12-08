The incident happened near a supermarket on Gracemount Drive at around 8pm on Thursday, November 11.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

A 21-year-old man who has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder was seen at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, on Tuesday, December 7.

A 38-year-old man has also been arrested and charged, and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, December 9.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Edinburgh and I would like to pass on our thanks to everybody who has helped with our investigation into this incident.”

