Edinburgh Crime: Two men arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder near supermarket in Gracemount
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of another man, which took place in November in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh.
The incident happened near a supermarket on Gracemount Drive at around 8pm on Thursday, November 11.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
Read More
A 21-year-old man who has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder was seen at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, on Tuesday, December 7.
A 38-year-old man has also been arrested and charged, and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, December 9.
Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Edinburgh and I would like to pass on our thanks to everybody who has helped with our investigation into this incident.”