Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested in connection with shop robbery in Tollcross
Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a shop robbery, in the Tollcross area of Edinburgh.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 6:47 pm
A 24-year-old man who worked at a shop was approached while walking on Spey Street, at around 10.45pm on Thursday, January 6.
He was taken back to the store on Leven Street, and a four-figure sum of cash was taken.
The two men charged are aged 26 and 28. Both are due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.