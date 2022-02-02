A 24-year-old man who worked at a shop was approached while walking on Spey Street, at around 10.45pm on Thursday, January 6.

He was taken back to the store on Leven Street, and a four-figure sum of cash was taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men charged are aged 26 and 28. Both are due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance, following the arrest of two men, who have been charged in connection with a robbery that took place on Leven Street.