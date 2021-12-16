The incident happened at around 11.20pm on Sunday, December 12, on Market Street – directly underneath the North Bridge, outside Waverly rail station.

The 31-year-old victim sustained a serious head injury from the assault. She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police say the area was “extremely busy” at the time, and have urged anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They particularly want to speak to two individuals – a man and a woman – who were on the street at the time, and were later seen on Jeffrey Street, heading towards the Royal Mile.

The man is described as being white, in his mid-30s, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, and with short dark hair. On the day in question, he was wearing a cream baseball cap, a grey and blue padded jacket, a two tone blue hooded jumper, and blue jeans. Police say he was also carrying a plastic orange carrier bag.

The woman is described as being white, also in her mid-30s, around 5ft 5ins tall, and of small build. She was wearing a knee length black padded jacket with the hood up, and had small framed glasses on.

Police have asked a man and a woman who were on Market Street at the time of a serious assault to contact them.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This part of the city was extremely busy at the time of the incident and we are appealing for anyone who was in the Market Street area and believes they may have seen what happened to come forward”.“If the man and woman see this appeal then please contact us. We are also keen to speak with any drivers in the area who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries”.Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident 3829 of Sunday, 12 December, 2021. Alternatively, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous while sharing information can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.