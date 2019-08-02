Edinburgh dealer caught with drugs and £62,000 in cash avoids a prison sentence

Have your say

A DRUG dealer caught with quantities of Class A drugs and a stash of cash has been handed community service.

Jack Thornhill, 25, was found to be dealing in cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis from his city home when police searched the property earlier this year.

Thornhill was caught out after a police dog sniffed out his large drug stash which was hidden away within a cupboard in his bedroom.

During the search police also discovered £62,250 in cash along with the various quantities of the drugs.

Thornhill, of Stevenson Drive, Stenhouse, admitted three offences when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court in June and he returned for sentencing yesterday. (FRI)

Sheriff Donald Corke spared the dealer a custodial sentence and instead handed out a 300-hour unpaid work community order. Thornhill has also been placed on an 18-month offenders supervision order.

Previously the court was told officers arrived at Thornhill’s home with a search warrant at around 9.40am on February 20 this year following an anonymous tip off.

Procurator fiscal depute Lorna Ferrier said when police arrived they were allowed entry by the dealer’s step-father.

During the search a police dog handler noticed his dog was “indicating that items were within a wardrobe” and after opening the cupboard discovered the drugs and cash.

The police dog also indicated items were inside Thornhill’s BMW vehicle which was parked outside his home.

The drug haul included 98 grams of cocaine worth £4000 and 1.22 kilos of cannabis worth £7800.

A quantity of ecstasy pills to the value of £2150 was also discovered during the search.

After searching both the bedroom and the vehicle officers found £62,250 in cash as well as £13,950 worth of drugs.

Ms Ferrier said the Crown was making a motion for the forfeiture of the cash found at the dealer’ s home.

Thornhill pleaded guilty to supplying quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis from his home at Stevenson Drive, Edinburgh, on February 20 this year.