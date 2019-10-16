Edinburgh drug addict terrorised Elm Row shop workers with broken bottle before fleeing with less than £100
A career criminal who terrorised two shop workers with a broken bottle before fleeing with a paltry sum in cash has been jailed for four years and one month.
Homeless drug addict Gary Melbourne, 30, threatened Paula Hamilton, 55, and Gary Johnson, 49, with the makeshift weapon during their shift at Pringles Convenience Store in Elm Row.
Melbourne threatened the two workers with the bottle before jumping over the counter and demanding the cash.
The shop employees were so terrified of what could happen to them they handed over the cash to Melbourne.
He then left the shop and was later arrested by police after officers viewed CCTV camera footage of the crime.
Melbourne, of Edinburgh, admitted a charge of assault and robbery during an earlier court appearance.
Prosecutor Graeme Jessop told a judge that Melbourne had numerous convictions for serious offences, including assault.
He added: “At the time of the offence, he was living a chaotic lifestyle – he is a chronic user of drugs and was sleeping rough.”
Sentencing the thug at the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Burns told Melbourne: “You have a serious record.”
He jailed him and ordered him to be monitored in the community for two years after his release.
Following the case, the officer in charge of the investigation praised the bravery of Melbourne’s victims.
Detective Sergeant George Calder, of Gayfield CID said: “We welcome the sentencing of Gary Melbourne who subjected the man and woman working within the shop to an extremely terrifying ordeal, threatening them with a broken bottle before demanding cash from the till.
“I would like to thank the shop workers for their bravery at the time of the incident, and for their assistance whilst our inquiries were ongoing.
“Through thorough investigation by detectives, Melbourne was arrested and charged a short time after the incident and will now face the consequences of his actions.
“Threatening behaviour and robbery will not be tolerated in our city and we will always work tirelessly to ensure that such offenders are brought before the courts.”