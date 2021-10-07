Police officers executed a warrant within a property on Sciennes in the Capital around 10.40 am on Wednesday.

The drugs, thought to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, were recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh drugs bust: Three men arrested after almost £500,000 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were recovered in the Capital

They have an estimated street value of £445, 900.

Three men, aged 19, 24 and 26, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.