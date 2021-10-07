Edinburgh drugs bust: Three men arrested after almost £500,000 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were recovered in the Capital
Three men have been arrested after almost £450,000 worth of drugs were recovered during a raid in Edinburgh.
Police officers executed a warrant within a property on Sciennes in the Capital around 10.40 am on Wednesday.
The drugs, thought to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, were recovered.
They have an estimated street value of £445, 900.
Three men, aged 19, 24 and 26, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.