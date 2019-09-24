Edinburgh flats deemed safe after evacuation due to suspected gas leak

A block of flats have been deemed safe after a suspected gas leak led to their evacuation yesterday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had been called to Pennywell Court just before 4pm with police setting up a 50m cordon around the affected building.

However, after experts from Scottish Gas checked the building it was discovered no gas was leaking from any of the rooms in the block of flats.

The fire service left the area at around 8pm. It is not known when or if residents were allowed back into the building.

The City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Power were also in attendance, with power restored to the properties at 7.53pm.