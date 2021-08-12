Edinburgh food charity's stolen delivery van with strawberry logo found after police appeal

The food charity's delivery van, similar to the one pictured, was reported stolen from their base in Tennant Street earlier this week.

Police said the white Ford Transit van, one of two main delivery vehicles belonging to social enterprise Edinburgh Community Food, has been traced to the Newhaven area and enquiries are ongoing to find out how it got there.

It is believed the van was taken some time between 1.30pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday, when it was parked on Tennant Street.

The van has a large strawberry logo on the sides and rear with the words ‘edinburgh community food’ written on it.

Police previously described the actions of the culprits as “shameful” and appealed to the public to help them track down the vehicle.

Brenda Black, the charity’s chief executive officer, also called on those responsible to “do the right thing” by returning the vehicle as they need it to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables to people in Edinburgh experiencing food insecurity or crisis.

On Thursday, Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr, of Leith police station, said: “Fortunately the van has been traced as a direct result of our appeal and I would like to thank everyone who responded to it.

“However, enquiries are ongoing to find out how it got there and we continue to appeal for information. I would ask anyone who saw the white Ford Transit with its distinctive large strawberry logo between 1.30pm on Monday, 9 August, and noon on Thursday, 12 August, to get in touch.

“If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday, 8 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.