Edinburgh Fringe police warning: 'There are pickpockets about'

Police in Edinburgh have issued a warning to Festival goers to guard their personal belongings as pickpockets are in operation.

The warning is focused on Festival goers drinking and eating in the city's pubs and restaurants.

READ MORE: Edinburgh car thief who killed 'hard-working' chef in hit-and-run is jailed



A statement on social media said: "Enjoy the #EdinburghFestival but when ordering food and drinks take your belongings with you to the counter.

"Keep your property safe, as there are pickpockets about."

The post included a stark message regarding mobile phones and wallets: "In the time it takes to read this message they could disappear."

Officers are warning of pickpockets in Edinburgh. Picture: TSPL

READ MORE: Police issue this warning about pickpockets operating during Edinburgh Festival Fringe



Police issued an initial warning at the start of the Festival over potential pickpockets, urging locals and visitors to install tracking apps to mobile devices, as well as recording serial numbers of electronic devices.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: “Mobile phones, in particular, are an essential part of everyday life and their loss can have a major impact due to the quality and quantity of personal information they contain.

“We would like to remind everyone to ensure they enable or install some form of tracking app to their electronic devices, especially mobile phones.

“We advise them to record IMEI and serial numbers, as this could increase the chances of us recovering items and returning them to their owners should they be stolen.