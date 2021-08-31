The 25-year-old was left with a broken wrist after an altercation with a group of three men and a woman at around 5:45am on Sunday, August 29.

Prior to the attack, she had been with friends close to the junction of Cowgatehead and Victoria Street.

The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

“We believe the group involved in the assault made off along King Stables Road and I would urge anyone who may have seen a group of three men and a woman acting suspiciously to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1129 of Sunday, 29 August, 2021.”

