Enquiries are ongoing into a homophobic attack after police confirm they are treating it as a hate crime.

A gay couple in their 30s were attacked and robbed on Leith Street, next to John Lewis, at around 9.20pm on Friday.

Horrified onlookers watched, as one witness described, the thugs stamped and spat on the two men, before stealing a bag and running off.

Edinburgh homophobic attack: Police enquiries into 'horrific' hate crime caught on camera are ongoing

Speaking to the Evening News on Sunday, one eye-witness said: “It was unprovoked entirely - the gay men did not fight back, they only tried to defend themselves.

“The boys were laughing, egging each other on and calling the victims p**fs.”

Police confirmed on Monday evening that this attack would be treated as a hate crime, and have confirmed on Tuesday that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Edinburgh Council Leader, Adam McVey called the attack ‘horrific’ and said: "This isn’t the first violent, homophobic attack this year, my thoughts are with the victims this morning.

“We need to work together as a city to stamp out all root causes of hate.”

Detective Inspector Mark McGraw said: "We understand that hate crimes can have a huge impact on those targeted and an attack on people because of their sexual orientation, gender, race or beliefs, is not only abhorrent but will not be tolerated.

“Anyone who was in the Leith Street area of Edinburgh at around 9:20pm on Friday 30 July and may have information that could assist with our enquiry is urged to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident 3663 of July 30."

