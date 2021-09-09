Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Paul Longmuir got onto a bed beside the woman and fondled her while she lay “frozen in fear” in the dark room.

The 36-year-old hotel boss placed his arm over the woman and kissed her on the neck and cheek without her consent.

Pervert Longmuir targeted a work colleague

The terrified victim spoke to a manager the following day and decided to report the attack to the police.

Longmuir pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be identified due to legal reasons, during an appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Adrian Fraser said Longmuir had carried out “a serious offence” and placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next six months and told him he must carry out 72 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also placed on a six month supervision order.

Prosecutor Janet MacDonald told the court Longmuir and the woman met while they worked together at the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton Hotel in the capital’s city centre.

A group of employees from the four star hotel enjoyed a night out following their shift and ended up at a flat in the city’s Stockbridge at around 5.30am on July 27, 2019.

Ms MacDonald said when they arrived at the property the victim soon went to bed and was said to be “fully clothed and under the covers”.

The court heard Longmuir, from Edinburgh, then made his way into the room and “lay beside the complainer on top of the covers” and began to “kiss her on the cheek and neck”.

The woman had woken when Longmuir entered the room but “pretended to be asleep” and was said to have been “frozen in fear” during the assault.

Longmuir then left the room and returned a short time later with a glass of water.

The victim attended work the next day and after speaking to a manager she reported the incident to the police.

Longmuir pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman by laying next to her on a bed, kissing her cheeks and neck, hold her hand and placing his hand over her at an address at Eyre Place, Edinburgh, on July 27, 2019.

