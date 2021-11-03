Edinburgh IT expert hoarded child abuse and animal sex videos

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Moray Easdale, 54, was found to have downloaded the haul of indecent pictures and videos over an eight year period when police raided his home earlier this year.

Easdale, who is listed as a director of a computer firm, was also found to have a hoard of extreme pornographic material featuring adults involved in acts of bestiality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pervert Moray Easdale leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The father-of-two admitted two charges when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in September and he was back in the dock for sentencing.

Sheriff Douglas Keir placed him on a supervision order for two years and ordered his name to be added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same length of time.

He also issued a conduct requirement where Easdale has to allow inspection of any electronic devices and was banned from having any contact with children under the age of 18.

Previously the court was told police officers raided his flat in the Slateford area of the capital following a tip off images were being downloaded at the address on February 1 this year.

Several devices were seized during the search and an examination of his computer found a total of 1737 indecent images of children - with 42 rated at the worst level of Category A.

Videos were also discovered with eight at Category A, eight at Category B, and seven at Category C along with 268 images and three videos of adults engaging in sexual acts with animals.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.