Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service are on the scene at Hunter Square, which has been closed off to pedestrians and vehicles.
An eyewitness has confirmed there is one ambulance and several police cars with officers guarding the police tape.
The whole of the square has been cordoned off and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.