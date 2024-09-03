Edinburgh man jailed for seven years in connection with a series of serious sexual offences in Edinburgh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sam Brown was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, September 2, for sexual offences including the rape of four girls between March and December 2022.
He was previously was found guilty of seven charges on Tuesday, 30 July, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. He was also issued non-harassment orders against each of his victims indefinitely.
Speaking about Brown’s crimes, Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “Brown will now rightly face the consequences of his deplorable actions.
"I would like to commend the young women for their strength in coming forward during this investigation and helping us build a compelling case against him. I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure and allows them to move on from this horrendous ordeal.
"We are committed to creating a society where women and girls live free from violence, abuse, exploitation and harassment.
“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, you are not alone, and we would encourage you to report it to us. You will be listened to and supported throughout the entire process by officers and our partner agencies, and together we will bring the perpetrator to justice.”