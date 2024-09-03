Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for seven years in connection with a series of serious sexual offences in Edinburgh.

Sam Brown was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, September 2, for sexual offences including the rape of four girls between March and December 2022.

He was previously was found guilty of seven charges on Tuesday, 30 July, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. He was also issued non-harassment orders against each of his victims indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Brown, 20, was sentenced to seven years in jail on September 2 for sexual offences, including the rape of four girls between March and December 2022. | Police Scotland

Speaking about Brown’s crimes, Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “Brown will now rightly face the consequences of his deplorable actions.

"I would like to commend the young women for their strength in coming forward during this investigation and helping us build a compelling case against him. I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure and allows them to move on from this horrendous ordeal.

"We are committed to creating a society where women and girls live free from violence, abuse, exploitation and harassment.

“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, you are not alone, and we would encourage you to report it to us. You will be listened to and supported throughout the entire process by officers and our partner agencies, and together we will bring the perpetrator to justice.”