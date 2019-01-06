Edinburgh man missing for eight days found safe and well

An Edinburgh man who was last seen more than a week ago has been traced safe and well, police have said.

Lessandro Ross, 31, also known as Paul Ross, was reported missing from the Fountainbridge area after he was last seen on Saturday, 28 December in Niddrie Mains Road.

Paul Ross went missing on 28 December.

Officers launched an appeal to trace his whereabouts but have now confirmed he has been traced safe and well in the Portobello area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thank you all for your help spreading our appeal for information to trace Lessandro. We can confirm that he was traced in an address in Portobello.”

