Edinburgh man 'subjected kids to serious abuse for his own depraved gratification'

A man who raped and sexually assaulted two children as a teenager has today been jailed.

Steven Brown, now aged 20 from Edinburgh, pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on to the rape of an adolescent boy and sexual assault of a girl at properties in the city.

The attacks took place between 2014 and 2016, when Brown was aged between 15 and 17.

Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit (PPU) began an investigation into Brown in February 2018, when one of the victims bravely told a teacher about the abuse.

Brown has now been sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to seven years in prison and registered indefinitely as a sex offender.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright of Edinburgh's PPU said: "Brown, who was himself just a teenager at the time, targeted younger people and subjected them to serious abuse for his own depraved gratification.

"I want to commend the bravery of the victims, and witnesses, throughout the investigation and reassure the public that time is no barrier to reporting sexual crimes.

"We will always work to investigate offences robustly and provide all the necessary support to victims."

Anyone with information or concerns about sexual offences is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, or report these anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.