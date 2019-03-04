Edinburgh man to stand trial charged with trying to kill baby

A man is to stand trial charged with trying to kill a two month old baby.

Nathan Elliot is accused of attacking the girl at a flat in Gorgie, Edinburgh in March last year.

The attempted murder allegation includes claims he did push and pull the child, “forcefully compress” her body and cause injury “by means unknown”.

The 20 year-old faces a separate accusation of assaulting the same child.

He is also charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

His QC John Scullion pled not guilty during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial was fixed for June this year in Edinburgh. The case could last around six days.

Bail for Elliot, from the capital’s Burdiehouse area, was continued meantime.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital